Governor Tessori To Offer Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers At Governor House
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori along with the Consul Generals of Islamic countries and other guests will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Governor House on Monday.
