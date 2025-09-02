Governor Tessori Visits Chinese Consulate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Chinese Consulate, where he was warmly welcomed by Consul General Yang Yundong and the diplomatic staff.
On the occasion, the Sindh Governor and the Consul General demonstrated their environmental friendliness by planting a sapling on the premises of the Chinese Consulate as part of the tree plantation drive.
They also jointly unveiled a commemorative plaque to highlight the importance of environmental protection and tree plantation.
Speaking, the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that all possible support is being provided to foreign investors to invest in Sindh. He said that Sindh province offers excellent opportunities for investors and the government and relevant institutions are taking all possible steps to further increase investment opportunities.
Tessori said that the effects of climate change are a major challenge facing the world today and promoting tree plantation campaign to protect against them is the most important need of the hour.
The Governor Sindh appealed to the people to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign so that a better and healthier environment can be provided for the coming generations.
The Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong said that Pak-China friendship has been an example in every era and both countries have supported each other in every difficult time.
He said that the tree plantation campaign is not only important for the protection of the environment but also a means to further strengthen Pak-China friendship.
The Consul General appreciated the environmental initiatives taken by the Governor Sindh.
Recent Stories
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt allocates Rs 500 million for flood relief in Merged Districts2 minutes ago
-
FAB briefs Senate body on spectrum auction efforts2 minutes ago
-
Call for urgent support for farmers after flood losses2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Chinese Consulate2 minutes ago
-
Small dams imperative, all CMs to play role: Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
83 outlets sealed, 81 fined for spurious food2 minutes ago
-
Bahrain’s Defence Forces Chief calls on Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali expresses deep sorrow over lost of live in Afghanistan earthquake2 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews security arrangements at SSP Security Office2 minutes ago
-
Legendary Punjabi poet Ahmad Rahi remembered on 23rd death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Tent cities set up in flood-affected areas on CM’s directions2 minutes ago
-
KMU to establish Sub-Campus in District Buner12 minutes ago