Governor Tessori visits Chinese Consulate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Chinese Consulate, where he was warmly welcomed by Consul General Yang Yundong and the diplomatic staff.

On the occasion, the Sindh Governor and the Consul General demonstrated their environmental friendliness by planting a sapling on the premises of the Chinese Consulate as part of the tree plantation drive.

They also jointly unveiled a commemorative plaque to highlight the importance of environmental protection and tree plantation.

Speaking, the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that all possible support is being provided to foreign investors to invest in Sindh. He said that Sindh province offers excellent opportunities for investors and the government and relevant institutions are taking all possible steps to further increase investment opportunities.

Tessori said that the effects of climate change are a major challenge facing the world today and promoting tree plantation campaign to protect against them is the most important need of the hour.

The Governor Sindh appealed to the people to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign so that a better and healthier environment can be provided for the coming generations.

The Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong said that Pak-China friendship has been an example in every era and both countries have supported each other in every difficult time.

He said that the tree plantation campaign is not only important for the protection of the environment but also a means to further strengthen Pak-China friendship.

The Consul General appreciated the environmental initiatives taken by the Governor Sindh.