Governor Tessori Visits Electric Vehicle, Motorcycle Factory In Xuzhou
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited a state-of-the-art electric vehicle and motorcycle factory in the Chinese city of Xuzhou, where he inspected the products in detail along with Chinese officials.
According to Governor House spokesperson, Governor Tessori drove an electric car alongside the Mayor of Xuzhou to personally experience its efficiency and performance. He also examined an electric motorcycle and was briefed about its features.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that China’s modern technology could greatly assist Pakistan in addressing environmental challenges and that such advancements would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
“Demand for electric cars and motorcycles is rising in Pakistan,” Governor remarked. “With Chinese investment, we can not only tackle climate change but also set the economy on a new path of growth.”
Tessori praised Chinese technology and expressed determination to create more opportunities for investment in Pakistan.
He noted that such visits are vital to expanding economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.
He expressed hope that his visit would give new direction to trade and industrial collaboration between the two nations, playing a significant role in Pakistan’s development and prosperity.
