Open Menu

Governor Tessori Visits Electric Vehicle, Motorcycle Factory In Xuzhou

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Governor Tessori visits Electric vehicle, motorcycle factory in Xuzhou

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited a state-of-the-art electric vehicle and motorcycle factory in the Chinese city of Xuzhou, where he inspected the products in detail along with Chinese officials.

According to Governor House spokesperson, Governor Tessori drove an electric car alongside the Mayor of Xuzhou to personally experience its efficiency and performance. He also examined an electric motorcycle and was briefed about its features.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that China’s modern technology could greatly assist Pakistan in addressing environmental challenges and that such advancements would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Demand for electric cars and motorcycles is rising in Pakistan,” Governor remarked. “With Chinese investment, we can not only tackle climate change but also set the economy on a new path of growth.”

Tessori praised Chinese technology and expressed determination to create more opportunities for investment in Pakistan.

He noted that such visits are vital to expanding economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He expressed hope that his visit would give new direction to trade and industrial collaboration between the two nations, playing a significant role in Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

36 minutes ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

51 minutes ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

1 hour ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

2 hours ago
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

3 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan