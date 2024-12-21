Open Menu

Governor Tessori Visits Iranian Consulate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Governor Tessori visits Iranian Consulate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the Iranian Consulate.

Upon his arrival, Governor was warmly welcomed by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian and the diplomatic staff.

The Governor attended the Yalda Night and the event titled "The Glory of Pakistan and Iranian Traditions" as the chief guest.

In his address, Governor Sindh emphasized the deep cultural ties and geographical proximity between Pakistan and Iran. He commended the efforts of the Iranian Consul General in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Governor also presented Culinary and Hospitality Awards to those who showed outstanding performance in various categories during the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Iran Event

Recent Stories

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

1 hour ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

2 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

2 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

2 hours ago
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan