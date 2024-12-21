Governor Tessori Visits Iranian Consulate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the Iranian Consulate.
Upon his arrival, Governor was warmly welcomed by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian and the diplomatic staff.
The Governor attended the Yalda Night and the event titled "The Glory of Pakistan and Iranian Traditions" as the chief guest.
In his address, Governor Sindh emphasized the deep cultural ties and geographical proximity between Pakistan and Iran. He commended the efforts of the Iranian Consul General in strengthening bilateral relations.
The Governor also presented Culinary and Hospitality Awards to those who showed outstanding performance in various categories during the event.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Major operation conducted against illegal encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Iranian Consulate2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at school to celebrate Christmas2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister calls on Sindh Governor12 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan bells alarm on emerging threats to Margalla Hills National Park12 minutes ago
-
Governor urges youth to eliminate negative thinking12 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy forecast for Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply in winter12 minutes ago
-
CM announces financial support package for Christian community12 minutes ago
-
KP governor blames PTI govt for Kurram crisis22 minutes ago
-
KC EU felicitates Kashmir-born Shafaq Mohammad on becoming a member of the UK House of Lords32 minutes ago
-
Arabic Language Day; 35 million people speak Arabic worldwide32 minutes ago