Governor Tessori Visits Jamat Khana For Condolence Of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Aga Khani Jamat Khana in Clifton to meet with leaders of the Ismaili community and express condolences on the passing of their spiritual leader, Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori prayed for the departed soul, seeking forgiveness and elevation of ranks for the deceased, as well as patience and strength for his followers.

While expressing his grief, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori conveyed his solidarity with the Aga Khan community in this moment of sorrow. "Prince Karim Aga Khan was a humanitarian, and today we have lost a great benefactor of humanity, he remarked and added that contributions of Prince Karim Aga Khan to the welfare and well-being of people will always be remembered."

