Governor Tessori visits Karachi Port, congrats Italian ship on arrival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday visited Karachi Port and congratulated to he Italian Ship's Captain Giuseppe LAI on arrival.

He said this is not a ship but a wonderful reflection of Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations.

Tessori said that the arrival of the ship was a celebration. He said that it is a further step to strengthen bilateral relations.

He said that Pakistan-Italy relations have entered a new dimension.