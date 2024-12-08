Open Menu

Governor Tessori Visits Karachi Port, Congrats Italian Ship On Arrival

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Governor Tessori visits Karachi Port, congrats Italian ship on arrival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday visited Karachi Port and congratulated to he Italian Ship's Captain Giuseppe LAI on arrival.

He said this is not a ship but a wonderful reflection of Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations.

Tessori said that the arrival of the ship was a celebration. He said that it is a further step to strengthen bilateral relations.

He said that Pakistan-Italy relations have entered a new dimension.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Lai Sunday Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

22 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

23 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

23 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

23 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan