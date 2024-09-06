Governor Tessori Visits Quaid's Mausoleum, Pays Tributes To Quaid, Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday visited the mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid tributes to him and the armed forces to mark Defence Day.
He laid a floral wreath and offered fateha.
The Governor also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.
He inked his impressions in the visitors' book.
Later, talking to media persons, Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori said that September 6 was a day to show solidarity with the armed forces and pay tributes to them.
He said that, Today, on Defense Day, they would tell those, who made the narrative of hatred that they were all united.
Tessori said that the entire nation would express solidarity with their forces and their martyrs under the shade of the green crescent flag.
He said that the biggest stage in the history of Pakistan had been set in the Governor House.
He further said that tributes would be paid to the families of the martyrs.
The Governor said that there would be a red carpet and bands of the forces would salute the families of the martyrs.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays tributes to armed forces on Defence Day2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on Defence Day22 minutes ago
-
NA passes [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024]1 hour ago
-
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settlement1 hour ago
-
Defence day observed in Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
ICT administration to open Rawal Dam spillways due to rising water levels1 hour ago
-
11 accused held1 hour ago
-
Unknown gunmen shoot dead one police rider, injured another near Sethi Mosque Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today2 hours ago
-
CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day2 hours ago
-
Minister visits Martyrs' grave at Navy graveyard2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors September 6 Martyrs, stresses need for political maturity2 hours ago