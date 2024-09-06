KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday visited the mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid tributes to him and the armed forces to mark Defence Day.

He laid a floral wreath and offered fateha.

The Governor also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

He inked his impressions in the visitors' book.

Later, talking to media persons, Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori said that September 6 was a day to show solidarity with the armed forces and pay tributes to them.

He said that, Today, on Defense Day, they would tell those, who made the narrative of hatred that they were all united.

Tessori said that the entire nation would express solidarity with their forces and their martyrs under the shade of the green crescent flag.

He said that the biggest stage in the history of Pakistan had been set in the Governor House.

He further said that tributes would be paid to the families of the martyrs.

The Governor said that there would be a red carpet and bands of the forces would salute the families of the martyrs.