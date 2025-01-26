Governor Tessori Vows To Promote Sports At SOP Marathon In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The 10th Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Marathon 2025 was held in Karachi on Sunday, bringing together athletes and sports enthusiasts from across the country.
According to a private news channel, the event was organized under the patronage of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, aimed to promote inclusivity and celebrate athletic excellence.
The marathon featured races in multiple categories, including 21.2km, 10km, 5km, and 1km.
In the men’s 21.2km half marathon, Qasim Bajwa secured the top position, followed by Faizan Zulfikar and Muhammad Sajjad in second and third place, respectively. In the women’s half marathon, Natasha Hassan claimed victory, while Sahrish Khan and Kokab Sarwar earned second and third place honors. The 10km race also showcased impressive performances, with Shakir Usman winning in the men’s category and Mahnoor Fatima taking the title in the women’s division. The 5km race saw Qandeel Sultan emerge as the women’s champion, while Muhammad Ziaullah clinched the men’s title.
Governor Tessori, addressing the participants at the closing ceremony, lauded the athletes’ spirit and highlighted the unifying power of sports.
“Sports have the ability to unite people and foster harmony. We must move forward together as a nation,” he stated.
He announced that all future marathon events would be organized under the auspices of the Governor House, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy activities.
A special highlight of the event was a walk for children with special needs. Governor Tessori praised their courage and paid tribute to their families for their unwavering support.
The governor also emphasized Pakistan’s image as a peaceful and harmonious country. “Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, and through events like these, we showcase our values to the world,” he said.
Recent Stories
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary vows to implement 14-point Kurram agreement17 seconds ago
-
9,000 get interest-free loans under CM’s Apna Ghar programme19 seconds ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa makes strides in wildlife conservation efforts22 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori vows to promote sports at SOP Marathon in Karachi31 seconds ago
-
2-Day 19th Convocation Ceremony of Riphah Int'l University concludes34 seconds ago
-
Folk artists enthralled the audience37 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day39 seconds ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy, cold weather41 minutes ago
-
No clue to kidnapped ex-official in 36 hours51 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar51 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians meet PM, discuss issues of their constituencies1 hour ago
-
Drug Inspector raids warehouse, recovers counterfeit medicines1 hour ago