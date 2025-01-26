Open Menu

Governor Tessori Vows To Promote Sports At SOP Marathon In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The 10th Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Marathon 2025 was held in Karachi on Sunday, bringing together athletes and sports enthusiasts from across the country.

According to a private news channel, the event was organized under the patronage of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, aimed to promote inclusivity and celebrate athletic excellence.

The marathon featured races in multiple categories, including 21.2km, 10km, 5km, and 1km.

In the men’s 21.2km half marathon, Qasim Bajwa secured the top position, followed by Faizan Zulfikar and Muhammad Sajjad in second and third place, respectively. In the women’s half marathon, Natasha Hassan claimed victory, while Sahrish Khan and Kokab Sarwar earned second and third place honors. The 10km race also showcased impressive performances, with Shakir Usman winning in the men’s category and Mahnoor Fatima taking the title in the women’s division. The 5km race saw Qandeel Sultan emerge as the women’s champion, while Muhammad Ziaullah clinched the men’s title.

Governor Tessori, addressing the participants at the closing ceremony, lauded the athletes’ spirit and highlighted the unifying power of sports.

“Sports have the ability to unite people and foster harmony. We must move forward together as a nation,” he stated.

He announced that all future marathon events would be organized under the auspices of the Governor House, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy activities.

A special highlight of the event was a walk for children with special needs. Governor Tessori praised their courage and paid tribute to their families for their unwavering support.

The governor also emphasized Pakistan’s image as a peaceful and harmonious country. “Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, and through events like these, we showcase our values to the world,” he said.

