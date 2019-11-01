Governor thanks Prime Minister for visiting, inaugurating power projects, hospital for GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain on Friday thanked the Prime Minister for visiting and inaugurating power projects and a hospital having the capacity of 250-bed for the people of Northern region.

Expressing these views in a ptv news channel program, he said that it was the first leadership of the political government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, who took keen interest for opening of tourism for the world tourists.

He hoped that present government of PTI, would also focus on improving the road infrastructure besides converting the airport of GB into international standard.

He added that better communication system would help attract domestic and foreign tourists to this region. He said the tourists and local people had to face problem particularly in winter season while traveling by air.

The Governor thanked the Premier Imran Khan for visiting the area on the Independence Day of GB.