Governor to confer civil awards to 15 individuals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Acting Governor Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Achakzai will confer civil awards to 15 individuals, said PRO to Governor Balochistan.

He said that on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan an "Investiture Ceremony " is going to be held in Governor House Quetta on Saturday tomorrow.

The Acting Governor Balochistan Capt (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai will confer the 15 Civil Awards to numerous people for their outstanding contributions in various spheres of life.

