The 770th three-day annual Urs of great Sufi saint of the sub continent Hazrat Usman Marwandi popularly known as Qalandar Lal Shahbaz, will begin on Tuesday at Sehwan Sharif for which the district administration, Jamshoro has made all arrangements to facilitate the millions of the devotees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The 770th three-day annual Urs of great Sufi saint of the sub continent Hazrat Usman Marwandi popularly known as Qalandar Lal Shahbaz, will begin on Tuesday at Sehwan Sharif for which the district administration, Jamshoro has made all arrangements to facilitate the millions of the devotees.

A total of 4,500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security during the annual Urs, which runs from March 22 to 24, an official statement issued by Sindh Information department said.

The district administration has arranged showers and more than 500,000 bottles of mineral water for the visitors at different places of Sehwan Sharif in view of the extreme hot weather.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will formally inaugurate the Urs celebrations on Tuesday morning by laying "Chadar" over the grave of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A).

The District Administration has already declared March 22, as a public holiday in the district on the occasion of Urs.

Due to the extreme heat in Sehwan, about 100 cold water "Sabeels" are being installed at the Indus Highway on different spots while around 100 emergency response centers have been set up to deal with any emergency situation.

In addition to setting up heat stroke centers at various places in the city, patrolling relief teams have also been formed and arrangements were also made for provision of the required medicines to the affectees.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of Shahbaz Mela Committee Capt (R) Farid-ud-Din Mustafa said that CCTV cameras have been installed at more than 200 places and the walk-through gates were also installed at the entrance of the shrine to ensure fool proof security measures during Urs.

A sufficient number of male as well as female police personnel would be deployed outside the shrine and CCTV and mobile control rooms have also been set up, DC Saud added that security arrangements will also be monitored through drone cameras.

An emergency has been declared at the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences for the medical assistance of the pilgrims on the occasion of Urs and arrangements have been made for setting up more wards and beds to deal with any situation.

A media cell, headed by Deputy Director Sabir Kaka and Information Officer Alamgir Ranjhani, has been set up in Sehwan city for the comprehensive media coverage of Urs celebrations where all required facilities would be provided to the journalists.

As per the schedule of the programs, on the first day of Urs celebrations Malakhara and Sughar Conference, on the second day Shahbaz Adabi Conference and music concerts will be held while on the third and the last day the closing ceremony will be attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.