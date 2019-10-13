Governor to inaugurate Urs celebrations of Shah Abdual Latif Bhittai on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail will inaugurate 276th Urs of great Sufi saint and poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on Monday by laying chaddar at the grave.

According to programme, Governor Sindh will visit dargah Bhit Shah at about 11 a.m and formally inaugurate the three day Urs celebrations by laying chaddar on the grave. He will also offer fateha and pray for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.