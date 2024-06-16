Open Menu

Governor To Offer Eid-ul-Azha Prayer At Governor House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Governor to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori will offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at the Sindh Governor House.

The Consul Generals of Islamic countries and elders of the city will also join the Governor at 7:45 am, on June 17.

After offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer, the Governor Tessori along with the Consul General will sacrifice camels in the Governor House. He will distribute the sacrificial meat and ration bags among the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor June Prayer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

15 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

15 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

16 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

16 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

16 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

16 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

16 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan