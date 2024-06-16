Governor to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori will offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at the Sindh Governor House.

The Consul Generals of Islamic countries and elders of the city will also join the Governor at 7:45 am, on June 17.

After offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer, the Governor Tessori along with the Consul General will sacrifice camels in the Governor House. He will distribute the sacrificial meat and ration bags among the people.