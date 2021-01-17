Governor to open IQTM training centre on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate the Institute of Quality & Technology Management (IQTM) training centre at Value Addition City Khurarianwala, here on Monday, Jan 18, 2021.

The Faisalabad Industrial Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has established the IQTM training centre, in collaboration with the Punjab University Lahore, to impart training to workers and produce trained workforce for industrial sector.

A FIEDMC spokesman said on Sunday that Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab, Director IQTM Department, FIEDMC Chairman and others will also be present.