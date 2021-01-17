UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor To Open IQTM Training Centre On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Governor to open IQTM training centre on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate the Institute of Quality & Technology Management (IQTM) training centre at Value Addition City Khurarianwala, here on Monday, Jan 18, 2021.

The Faisalabad Industrial Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has established the IQTM training centre, in collaboration with the Punjab University Lahore, to impart training to workers and produce trained workforce for industrial sector.

A FIEDMC spokesman said on Sunday that Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab, Director IQTM Department, FIEDMC Chairman and others will also be present.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad University Of The Punjab Technology Governor Punjab Company Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

21 minutes ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

21 minutes ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.