Governor to take EU into confidence on GSP extension

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan would take EU (European Union) parliamentarians into confidence regarding review of GSP plus status extension.

Talking to the media before his departure to Europe, he said the extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan was being reviewed in the European Union after which Pakistan had decided to take the European Parliament into confidence on the steps taken by Pakistan in this regard.

In this connection, he said that he was paying a 10-day visit to Europe at the special invitation of European Parliament Vice President Dr Fabio Masimmo Castaldo. He said he would hold meetings with Vice President of the European Union, Monitoring Commission, EU and Members of Parliament. He will also visit the European Parliament on October 13, 2021.

During his visit to Europe, he added that he would hold meetings with European members of parliament as well as human rights organizations and discuss the Kashmir issue, ongoing atrocities in Palestine, Indian conspiracies against peace and Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan peace process.

"I will also highlight the role played by Pakistan for peace in the region," he maintained.

The Governor said that India was spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan in the European Union but Pakistan had thwarted India's nefarious designs in the past through its successful strategy and would continue to foil them in future as well. He said the issue of extension of GS Plus status for Pakistan would be resolved soon, adding that the European members would also be briefed on the role of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan advocated peace not only in Afghanistan but also in the whole world. Unfortunately, India had been the biggest enemy of peace in the region from day one, he said and cited that innocent Kashmiris were being massacred in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir).

He said India was involved in gross human rights violations not only in IIOJK but also committingatrocities against Muslims living in India. "We will expose India at every forum," he vowed.