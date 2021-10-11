UrduPoint.com

Governor To Take EU Into Confidence On GSP Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Governor to take EU into confidence on GSP extension

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan would take EU (European Union) parliamentarians into confidence regarding review of GSP plus status extension.

Talking to the media before his departure to Europe, he said the extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan was being reviewed in the European Union after which Pakistan had decided to take the European Parliament into confidence on the steps taken by Pakistan in this regard.

In this connection, he said that he was paying a 10-day visit to Europe at the special invitation of European Parliament Vice President Dr Fabio Masimmo Castaldo. He said he would hold meetings with Vice President of the European Union, Monitoring Commission, EU and Members of Parliament. He will also visit the European Parliament on October 13, 2021.

During his visit to Europe, he added that he would hold meetings with European members of parliament as well as human rights organizations and discuss the Kashmir issue, ongoing atrocities in Palestine, Indian conspiracies against peace and Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan peace process.

"I will also highlight the role played by Pakistan for peace in the region," he maintained.

The Governor said that India was spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan in the European Union but Pakistan had thwarted India's nefarious designs in the past through its successful strategy and would continue to foil them in future as well. He said the issue of extension of GS Plus status for Pakistan would be resolved soon, adding that the European members would also be briefed on the role of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan advocated peace not only in Afghanistan but also in the whole world. Unfortunately, India had been the biggest enemy of peace in the region from day one, he said and cited that innocent Kashmiris were being massacred in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir).

He said India was involved in gross human rights violations not only in IIOJK but also committingatrocities against Muslims living in India. "We will expose India at every forum," he vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Governor Palestine Punjab Europe Parliament European Union Visit Jammu October Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

36 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

46 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November fe ..

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November featuring participants from 70 c ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workpl ..

AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workplace awareness of medical emerg ..

1 hour ago
 48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.