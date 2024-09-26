Governor underscores collective efforts to utilize natural resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasized the province's rich natural resources and minerals, calling for collective efforts to utilize these blessings for public prosperity.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Gemstone Traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Syed Minhajuddin, Chairman of the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association here at Governor House.

Parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi, also attended the meeting.

The Governor announced plans to organize an exhibition at the Governor House to promote the province's precious stones and related products to the world.

Kundi acknowledged that many valuable gemstones are wasted due to a lack of facilities and modern equipment in the province.

He expressed his intent to facilitate collaboration between university students and gemstone dealers to help both sectors benefit and progress in line with modern requirements.

The Governor listened to the issues raised by the Gemstone Association regarding the cutting, polishing, and other challenges faced in the industry, assuring the delegation of his full support in resolving their problems.

He pledged to address difficulties related to the Trade Development Authority, saying that traders and farmers are crucial for overcoming the country's economic challenges.

Kundi emphasized the necessity of equipping those in the gemstone sector with modern machinery to enhance exports.

He also directed immediate action regarding issues related to NEPRA and the Department of Industries as raised by the association.