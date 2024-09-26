Governor Underscores Collective Efforts To Utilize Natural Resources
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasized the province's rich natural resources and minerals, calling for collective efforts to utilize these blessings for public prosperity.
He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Gemstone Traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Syed Minhajuddin, Chairman of the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association here at Governor House.
Parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi, also attended the meeting.
The Governor announced plans to organize an exhibition at the Governor House to promote the province's precious stones and related products to the world.
Kundi acknowledged that many valuable gemstones are wasted due to a lack of facilities and modern equipment in the province.
He expressed his intent to facilitate collaboration between university students and gemstone dealers to help both sectors benefit and progress in line with modern requirements.
The Governor listened to the issues raised by the Gemstone Association regarding the cutting, polishing, and other challenges faced in the industry, assuring the delegation of his full support in resolving their problems.
He pledged to address difficulties related to the Trade Development Authority, saying that traders and farmers are crucial for overcoming the country's economic challenges.
Kundi emphasized the necessity of equipping those in the gemstone sector with modern machinery to enhance exports.
He also directed immediate action regarding issues related to NEPRA and the Department of Industries as raised by the association.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO HESCO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives1 minute ago
-
Governor lauds KP-PRCS efforts, added 12 new members2 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of Clean Punjab Program2 minutes ago
-
Poor infrastructure , sewerage issues disrupt trade at grain market2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam for utilization of resources to help out Afghan Refugees11 minutes ago
-
India holding leaderless fake election in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio drive reviewed12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews steps taken for beautification of city12 minutes ago
-
Three young girls drown into pond in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Khushal Khattak university organizes seminar on SAR report writing, online publication verification22 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir condemns farcical elections in IIOJK22 minutes ago