Governor Underscores Security, Delimitation Of Constituencies

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Governor underscores security, delimitation of constituencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Ghulam Ali here Friday underscored the need for resolution of security and delimitation of constituencies' issues before holding of elections in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In his letter addressed to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Governor said that presently the security situation was alarming in newly merged areas and additional security was not available for elections besides economic challenges.

While highlighting various issues including security challenges, the Governor said national census was underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and delimitation of Constituencies had to be made, adding resolution of these issues were must before announcement of the election day in KP.

It merits mentioning that the Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa during a high level meeting with ECP Islamabad has given May 28 for election in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The governor said that free movement of polling staff and politicians were not possible in the wake of security challenges in merged areas. He suggested taking Ministries of Defense and Interior besides other relevant stakeholders into confidence on the election date.

