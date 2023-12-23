Governor underscores significance of youngsters for country’s development

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday underscored the significance of the younger generation for the country and said that their capabilities are needed to lead the nation on a course of development and progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday underscored the significance of the younger generation for the country and said that their capabilities are needed to lead the nation on a course of development and progress.

He was addressing the Parents Day ceremony of Garrison Cadet College Kohat.

The ceremony was also attended by General Officer Commanding the 9th Division, Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti, Principal, Malik Nasir Ali, members board of Governors, teachers and parents of cadets.

The governor said that the country expects a lot from youngsters and they should work in a dedicated way for the country’s progress and development.

He said that youngsters must develop in themselves virtues of self-discipline, determination and truthfulness to achieve the objective of abiding by the golden principles of merit and justice.

He praised the efforts of the college administration for maintaining a higher standard of education in the institution and said that students of the college have earned respect by serving meritoriously in different fields.

The governor urged cadets to come up to the expectations of their parents and utilize energies to explore new opportunities and meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

He also distributed certificates and commendation certificates among outstanding cadets.

On the occasion, students showed their skills in gymnastics shows, march past and taekwondo events.

The principal of the college also presented the annual performance report of the college.