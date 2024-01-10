Open Menu

Governor Urged To Rehabilitate Lecturers Appointed Under Projects In Merged Districts

A delegation of lecturers of colleges situated in newly merged districts called on Khyber Paktunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday and urged him to rehabilitate lecturers appointed under various projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A delegation of lecturers of colleges situated in newly merged districts called on Khyber Paktunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday and urged him to rehabilitate lecturers appointed under various projects.

The delegation was comprised of districts, including Kurram, Waziristan, FR Bannu, Khyber, Kohat, Mirali Dara Adam Kail, and Alizai. The governor was informed that about 42 lecturers have been suspended by the Managing Unit Higher Education Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor assured cooperation to the delegation and directed the secretary of higher education and Chief Secretary to resolve the issue. He urged lecturers to work with dedication and said that lecturers would not the removed.

He said that the government is spending a huge amount on the promotion of education and added that it is the prime duty of teachers to focus on the capacity building of students and prepare them to meet the challenges of the current world.

KP Governor stressed upon teachers to promote a culture of research and help students venture into fields of innovation for their development. He said that the effort of teachers is needed to remove the backwardness of underdeveloped areas and to bring people into the mainstream of development. Assuring cooperation with academics, he said that the problems of teachers and educational institutions would be resolved on a priority basis.

