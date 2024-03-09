Open Menu

Governor Urges Doctors To Work Passionately For Humanity

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, here on Saturday, urged young doctors to work professionally and passionately to mitigate the sufferings of humanity.

He was addressing the 5th convocation of Khyber Girls Medical College as a chief guest. The governor also stressed upon doctors to venture into emerging fields of medical technology and focus research to eliminate diseases for the betterment of the ailing community.

He also felicitated parents on the completion of their children’s education and said, "It is the duty of parents to support children in their educational journey.

"

The governor also highlighted the "efforts of the government to educate girls and said that the increased number of girl students in every institution is proof that they are being provided equal opportunities for growth and development."

He urged doctors to serve people, keeping in view their miseries, and said that women doctors should provide medical help to female patients in their homes.

