Governor urges graduates to embrace hard work & Islamic Values

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday attended the 4th BS Convocation of the University of Peshawar as a Chief Guest.

The Governor distributed degrees to 500 male and female students completing Bachelor of Science in various disciplines, including Social Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Physical Sciences, Management and Information Sciences, Islamic Studies, Computer Science, and Disaster Management.

He also presented gold medals to 34 students who secured prominent positions. Congratulations to the Governor for his academic achievement, and to the students, parents, and faculty members who participated in the ceremony. Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, along with faculty members, parents, and students, were also part of the event.

In his address, Governor Ghulam Ali expressed appreciation for the parents who overcome difficulties to educate their children.

He emphasized the availability of better facilities for current students and the importance of knowledge and research in the 21st century.

The Governor encouraged students to work diligently in their respective fields and play a role in promoting Islamic values and knowledge while combating the spread of hatred on social media.

He emphasized the importance of hard work, the promotion of Islamic values and knowledge, and the responsible use of social media to spread love instead of hatred. The Governor also highlighted the need to address issues faced by universities and suggested offering degrees that cater to market demands for employment opportunities.

