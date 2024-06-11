Open Menu

Governor Urges Heads Of Federal Institutions To Play Role For Good Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Governor urges heads of federal institutions to play role for good governance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday urged heads of Federal institutions that they should play their role to establish good governance and keep the departments free from irregularities.

He expressed these views while talking to the first introductory meeting of the heads of federal departments called on him at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that the performance of every federal institution should not only be visible but its fruits should also reach the common man.

It is also our responsibility to review the public grievance redressal system and solve the problems being faced by the relevant federal institutions, he said.

He said that Gas over-billing and unannounced load-shedding of electricity should be stopped immediately.

The Governor said that the efficiency could be further improved by increasing the active links between the federal institutions.

During the meeting, many important decisions were also taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the heads of federal departments.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Electricity Man Gas From

Recent Stories

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

48 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

18 hours ago
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

18 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

18 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

18 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

18 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan