Governor Urges Heads Of Federal Institutions To Play Role For Good Governance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday urged heads of Federal institutions that they should play their role to establish good governance and keep the departments free from irregularities.
He expressed these views while talking to the first introductory meeting of the heads of federal departments called on him at Governor House Quetta.
On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that the performance of every federal institution should not only be visible but its fruits should also reach the common man.
It is also our responsibility to review the public grievance redressal system and solve the problems being faced by the relevant federal institutions, he said.
He said that Gas over-billing and unannounced load-shedding of electricity should be stopped immediately.
The Governor said that the efficiency could be further improved by increasing the active links between the federal institutions.
During the meeting, many important decisions were also taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the heads of federal departments.
Recent Stories
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements8 minutes ago
-
Industrial Estate Flyover to be opened on June 2018 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police ensures security of hydropower projects28 minutes ago
-
UE organizes thesis display exhibition of fine arts students at Alhamra28 minutes ago
-
Effective crisis management requires transparent communication, says Arshad Munir38 minutes ago
-
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR48 minutes ago
-
Advisor condoles over demise of Bakhtzada's mother, Mirwali and Taskin Zafar48 minutes ago
-
DG RDA briefs officers of 37th PSMG course48 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities not to allow anyone to set up illegal cattle markets48 minutes ago
-
Technical, educational institution’s collaboration to enhance skill development workforce48 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi48 minutes ago
-
3 injured in fire58 minutes ago