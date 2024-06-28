Governor urges International sectors to play role for development of refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail urged international organizations related to refugees and donor agencies to go ahead and play a role for development and prosperity of the refugees as well as the hosting community so that the burden of the hosting population could be reduced.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the event held at BUITEMS University on the occasion of World Refugee Day on Thursday.

Tesfaye Beklele, Vice-Chancellor of BUITEMS University Dr. Khalid Hafeez and Chief Commissioner of Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib Kasi were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, Governor Balochistan said that there were a large number of Afghan refugees in Balochistan for the past four decades saying that we accepted them as guests, we have strong religious, social and other ties.

We are grateful to all the international organizations that have reduced our pressure by providing assistance in education, health and other fields for Afghan refugees, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that UNHCR and Saffron Department provided modern medical equipment, ambulances and civil hospitals and solar energy in various institutions and ensured the supply of construction and furniture in educational institutions.

These measures benefited not only the refugees but also the local population. The refugees themselves also benefited from these facilities, but they also contributed to the development of the local economy, he noted.

The Governor of Balochistan welcomed the establishment of Refugee Center on the premises of University of Balochistan by UNHCR.

He also thanked the international organizations for providing assistance,

The Governor also expressed the hope that Afghan migrant children born and growing up in Pakistan would strengthen the lasting friendship and relations between the two brotherly countries.