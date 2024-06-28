Governor Urges International Sectors To Play Role For Development Of Refugees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail urged international organizations related to refugees and donor agencies to go ahead and play a role for development and prosperity of the refugees as well as the hosting community so that the burden of the hosting population could be reduced.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the event held at BUITEMS University on the occasion of World Refugee Day on Thursday.
Tesfaye Beklele, Vice-Chancellor of BUITEMS University Dr. Khalid Hafeez and Chief Commissioner of Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib Kasi were also present on this occasion.
Addressing the participants, Governor Balochistan said that there were a large number of Afghan refugees in Balochistan for the past four decades saying that we accepted them as guests, we have strong religious, social and other ties.
We are grateful to all the international organizations that have reduced our pressure by providing assistance in education, health and other fields for Afghan refugees, he said.
Governor Balochistan said that UNHCR and Saffron Department provided modern medical equipment, ambulances and civil hospitals and solar energy in various institutions and ensured the supply of construction and furniture in educational institutions.
These measures benefited not only the refugees but also the local population. The refugees themselves also benefited from these facilities, but they also contributed to the development of the local economy, he noted.
The Governor of Balochistan welcomed the establishment of Refugee Center on the premises of University of Balochistan by UNHCR.
He also thanked the international organizations for providing assistance,
The Governor also expressed the hope that Afghan migrant children born and growing up in Pakistan would strengthen the lasting friendship and relations between the two brotherly countries.
Recent Stories
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor directs for establishing of universities' campuses in Attock15 seconds ago
-
Maryam Nawaz introduces new governance model for rural areas: Uzma29 seconds ago
-
Govt taking serious steps to encourage domestic, foreign investment in country: Governor33 seconds ago
-
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents53 minutes ago
-
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif2 hours ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 282 hours ago
-
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in marriage case2 hours ago
-
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chairman2 hours ago
-
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day2 hours ago
-
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..2 hours ago
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries2 hours ago