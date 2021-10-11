(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :US Consul General Richard H Riley Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and discussed regional and bilateral issues with focus on present political and security situation in Afghanistan.

The governor said that peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan, USA and for the entire world, adding it was right of the Afghan people to decide about their choice of governance and leadership.

He said that hundreds of thousands Afghans embraced martyrdom due to situation created in 1990s and instead of helping Afghanistan the world community left them alone in hardships.

He urged the international community to extend full support to Afghanistan while realizing their mistakes committed during 90s era.

The governor said that Pakistan wanted good people to people contact with US.

US Consul General Richard H Riley said on the occasion that he came with a mission to bring prosperity and development in KP province and assured full support to the provincial government in public welfare projects.

He said USA and Pakistan were on same page on several issues and would find a way in resolving common issues in the region with mutual understanding.