Governor Urges Int'l Community To Take Notice Of Indian Violations In Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Governor Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon expressing concern over martyrdom of Pakistani citizens due to unprovoked shelling of Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) and deployment of additional Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, Tuesday urged the international community to take notice of gross violations by Indian government

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon expressing concern over martyrdom of Pakistani citizens due to unprovoked shelling of Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) and deployment of additional Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, Tuesday urged the international community to take notice of gross violations by Indian government.

In a statement issued here, he said there was a war like situation in the occupied Kashmir due to Indian government's illegal decisions and overtures which subjected innocent people in the valley to barbaric human rights' violations.

He said India could not deter the people of Kashmir with those black laws nor could it snatch their right to self determination, stressing the need for the International Community to take notice of Indian black laws in the valley.

He said that GB people were standing with their Kashmiri brethren who would ultimately got success as a result of their long freedom struggle.

The GB people were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army and ready to respond to any external aggression, he said.

He said that Kashmir issue should be resolved through peaceful means.

