Governor Urges Lawyers To Play Important Role In Ensuring Supremacy Of Constitution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that lawyers have an important role in ensuring supremacy of law and fulfilling of constitutional role as Governor is his top priority
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that lawyers have an important role in ensuring supremacy of law and fulfilling of constitutional role as Governor is his top priority.
He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of People's Lawyers Forum that called on him here at Governor House on Monday.
The delegation was led by Gohar Rehman Advocate and General Secretary Lajabar Khan Khalil Advocate.
Talking to the delegation members, Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi said that bar and bench can play exemplary role in maintaining supremacy of constitution and dispensation of justice.
In the case of nepotism during dispensation of justice, the legal fraternity will be accountable to Allah and His creatures, Governor told delegation members.
He said that when he took office, there were two Khyber-Pakhtunkhwas, one was presented on social media to mislead the people, while the real Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from destruction.
The hard-working youth associated with the People's Lawyers Forum have an important role to play in making the country in general and KP in particular as developed, he insisted.
This is a public governor's house, the doors are open to all, Governor told the visiting guests. He commended the suggestions given by delegation members and told them to give similar proposals to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he will highlight these issues in a better and active manner.
He advised People Lawyers Forum to focus on sincere colleagues instead of numbers in organization, it will help you in better performance.
Governor expressed his thanks to party leadership for the appointment as Governor. In the past, the party has also appointed me to several positions to fulfill the trust. I will take your case and bring your rights from the center.
President Peoples Lawyers Forum, Gohar Rehaman thanked Governor KP to giving them time and said lawyers from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are happy over his appointment.
Recent Stories
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens
Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France
Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..
UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana19 seconds ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody21 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala23 seconds ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah24 seconds ago
-
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ26 seconds ago
-
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC23 minutes ago
-
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed31 minutes ago
-
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister31 minutes ago
-
Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation31 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers31 minutes ago
-
Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser53 seconds ago
-
Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman55 seconds ago