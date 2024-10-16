Governor urges LEAs to enhance coordination for curbing terrorist activities

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhil on Wednesday urged all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to enhance coordination for curbing terrorist activities from the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhil on Wednesday urged all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to enhance coordination for curbing terrorist activities from the province.

He said that we could not focus on our development projects, trade, health and education activities without ending the unrest and extremism.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding the law and order situation in Zhob Division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Muazzam Jah Ansari, ACS (Home) Shahab Ali Shah, Deputy Inspector General CTD Aitzaz Goriya, Commissioner Zhob Division Zeeshan Lashari,

National Highway Authority Member Basharat Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Zhob District Mehboob Achakzai,

Deputy Commissioner Shirani District Sana Mah Jabeen Umrani and Deputy Commissioner Killa Saifullah Saeed Ahmed Domar and others.

On this occasion, the Governor said that for the sake of public interest and well-being, we need to take concrete steps by the law enforcement agencies, gather intelligencet to make Zhob Division a cradle of lasting peace and harmony and increase immediate coordinated operations.

He said that we would ensure the safety of national highways and the functioning of economic activities across the province including Quetta-Zhob Highway.

He said that we are all united in our determination to restore lasting peace and prosperity in the entire province.

He appealed to the public to support our efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property and to restore lasting peace in every district.

Undoubtedly, we will overcome this challenge with public cooperation and collective efforts, he said. We reiterate our commitment to ensure a safe, prosperous and peaceful Zhob Division by imparting modern training to the local levies and police, he added.

He said that measures would take to increase manpower in suspicious areas and equip law enforcement personnel with modern weapons to improve law and order situation.

As a result of the recommendations and suggestions of the meeting participants, many important decisions have been taken in the meeting.