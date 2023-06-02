Governor urges media to highlight positive image of Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday urged the electronic and print media to make conscious efforts to keep the ruling class aware of the public problems of the province and to highlight its positive image of it at the national level.

He said this while talking to Bureau Chief 92 news and Editor Balochistan Times Khalil Ahmed who called on the former. The governor further said that it was a matter of pride that political elites and media persons at the provincial level had shown seriousness, decency, and responsibility in carrying out their professional duties.

He also lauded Balochistan's journalist community for highlighting the issues of the province so that the authorities take note of the matter.