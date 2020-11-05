Governor urges media to highlight progressive image of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday urged all media personnel especially social media activists to highlight the positive and progressive image of the province.

He shared these views while talking to social media activists at Governor House here.

On the occasion, the governor said that in this modern age of digital information technology, social media had become an integral part of daily life based on its importance.

He said the social media was not only a source of entertainment but also a means of accessing knowledge and information.

"The nations living in Balochistan are the guardians of great values and traditions", he said, adding that our youth were full of talents, so it was important to provide them with the necessary opportunities and facilities to nurture their talents.

The governor also stressed the need to address the economic woes of the province's talented artists, musicians and singers for the development of their art.