Governor urges ministers, MPAs to prioritize public welfare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday urged provincial ministers and member of provincial assembly (MPAs)’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to give priority to the public welfare and development projects in their Constituencies.

He said that as elected representative of people, they should fulfill their responsibilities according to expectations of the people in the areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to the provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries and members of the provincial assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N

During the meeting, the performance of the provincial government and the difficulties faced by the parliamentarians were also discussed,

Provincial ministers including Mir Salim Ahmed Khosa, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran, Mir Asim Kurd Gelu, Mir Shuiab Noshrwani and parliamentary secretaries Sardar Masood Loni, Mohammad Khan Lehri, Haji Barkat Ali Rind, Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Hadiya Nawaz, Nawabzada Zareen Khan Magsi, Adviser to Chief Minister Rubaba Buledi and Member Provincial Assembly Zarak Khan Mandukhail were also present.

The Governor said that provincial ministers are actually responsible for implementing policies and programs in their respective departments keeping in mind the interests of the people.

Therefore, it is important that they ensure good governance and selfless public services, he said.

He said that the PML-N is a nationwide political party which the people of the four provinces have great hopes and expectations on it.

In response to a question, Governor Balochistan said that ensuring transparency and responsible management of public funds is one of our priorities.

The population of Balochistan is small but much dispersed, which makes it a difficult task to provide basic facilities, he said adding that in this regard, it is imperative to ensure access to quality health services, improve infrastructure, and address health challenges.

He said that Quetta city is the face of the entire province, so it is important that we all have to make joint efforts to provide clean water, sanitation and basic public health facilities to the residents of Quetta city.

The Governor said that by fulfilling these responsibilities, the provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries and MPAs of the PML-N could contribute to the real development, prosperity and well-being of Balochistan.