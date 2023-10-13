Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine issue

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday met Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in federal capital

According to a Governor House communique here, in the meeting, measures to improve Pakistan's image, Pakistan's position on the Palestine issue and other matters of mutual interests were discussed.

The governor said that Pakistan's position on Kashmir and Palestine was very clear, urging the Muslim Ummah to try to resolve problem of Palestine.