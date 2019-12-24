UrduPoint.com
Governor Urges People To Work For Country's Prosperity Following Principles Of Quaid-e-Azam

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Governor urges people to work for country's prosperity following principles of Quaid-e-Azam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman urged the people to forge unity and collectively work for sovereignty and prosperity of the motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman urged the people to forge unity and collectively work for sovereignty and prosperity of the motherland.

In a felicitation message issued on Quaid's Day, KP Governor said that December 25 is the birthday of leader who played key role for creation of a separate motherland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

He said that the day demands that we as a nation should abide by the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and play a constructive role for the development of country.

He said that although we have achieved many successes in a short span after independence yet it is imperative on us to follow the footprints of our national heroes and continue struggle for the prosperity of the country.

Paying glowing tribute to Father-of-the-nation, he said that Quaid-e-Azam carved out a separate country for Muslims abiding by his golden principles of 'Unity, Faith & Discipline' adding we should make his principles part and parcel of our lives and work for the country and betterment of its people.

