Governor Urges Political Leadership To Work For Rehabilitation Of Flood-affected Brethren

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has called upon political leadership to rise above petty differences and work collectively for the rehabilitation of people in the flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has called upon political leadership to rise above petty differences and work collectively for the rehabilitation of people in the flood-hit areas.

Speaking at the "National Flood Seminar 2022" at a local hotel on Saturday,he said there was need to make concerted efforts to help and rehabilitate the flood victims.

He said that this the time to collectively serve and help the flood victims, adding that it's not the time to engage in petty politics for personal gains. He said that in this difficult time the armed forces, provincial governments, Federal government, Red Crescent, Rescue 1122 and faculty members of universities, students were working together.

The governor appreciated the role of welfare organisations, philanthropists and the business community for joining hands to help the flood victims.

Balighur Rehman said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was visiting the flood affected areas almost every day.

He said that today flood affected brothers, mothers, sisters, daughters were waiting for our help in the most difficult situation, adding that it is important to give them the message that the whole nation is standing with its flood-affected brothers and sisters.

The governor said public and private universities were also delivering aid to the flood victims, while medical teams of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) had also been dispatched to the flood-affected areas. He said the vice chancellors of the universities were also reaching the flood-affected areas, adding that those who are contributing at individual level also need to be encouraged. He said that it was encouraging that children were also giving their pocket money to the flood victims.

Vice Chancellors of various universities and representatives of welfare organizations were also present.

