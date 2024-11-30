Governor Urges PTI To Review Its Conduct
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) leadership to review its conduct, behavior and uphold its role as a
political entity.
He emphasized the need for the PTI to reconsider its actions regarding attacks on state
institutions and overall conduct towards the country.
Talking to the media during a visit to the wedding ceremony of former state minister Mehr
Irshad Ahmed’s son in Muradabad on Saturday, he said: “Political parties should remain political.
Engaging in activities that could lead to bans should be avoided.”
He lauded the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for its principled stance and historical sacrifices,
stating that: “I congratulate party workers and leadership on the Foundation Day of the PPP being
celebrated across the country.
He said the PPP was the only political party that had always prioritized the country’s
prosperity, progress and protected rights of the people.
