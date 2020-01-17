Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai Friday urged General Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta Madani Siddiqui to take all available measures to improve gas pressure in order to reduce difficulties of public in cold weather

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai Friday urged General Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta Madani Siddiqui to take all available measures to improve gas pressure in order to reduce difficulties of public in cold weather.

He shared these views while talking to General Manger of SSGC Madani Siddiqui called on him at Governor Balochistan to seek about report of low gas pressure for addressing gas related problems in all areas of Balcohistan, said press release issued here.

Governor said people were suffering difficulties due to low gas pressures in heavy snowfall and rain hit areas of Balochistan. He also emphasized SSGC official to immediately take strict action against users of illegally installed gas compressors for addressing gas related problems.

On the occasion, Governor was briefed about demand of gas supply in Balochistan by General Manager of SSGC Madani Siddiqui and assured him that he would strive to improve gas supply with pressure in the areas.