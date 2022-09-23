Governor urges students to contribute towards flood relief

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday urged students to play their role in relief efforts for the flood-effected people as even small help was of vital importance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday urged students to play their role in relief efforts for the flood-effected people as even small help was of vital importance.

Talking to a delegation of students from a (non-governmental organisation) NGO-run school at the Governor's House he said the flood victims were passing through very difficult times, adding that the floods have affected hundreds of schools and disrupted education of millions of children. The governor Punjab said this was time to stand with our flood-stricken brothers and sisters.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said bright future of the country was linked with education, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had always prioritise the education sector.

To the students, he said you were lucky to have the opportunity to get education and urged them to concentrate on their studies and inculcate the habit of book reading.

He asked the students to develop high moral values in themselves. Balighur Rehman said that the purpose of acquiring knowledge was to serve humanity.