Governor Urges To Devise Plan To Utilize Talents Of Youth For National Building

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urged on Monday to devise a comprehensive plan to utilize the talents of youth in the national building, saying to allocate adequate funds in the national and provincial budgets to achieve this goal

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation led by Balochistan Youth Alliance leader Mir Bahadur Khan Longove. The governor said that youth, including women, are the adornment and dignity of every society, saying that more than half of our population consists of women, but it is a sad fact that even today we have not been able to give them equal status in various fields.

Thus, on the one hand, their rights are being lost; on the other hand, society is not fully benefiting from the capabilities of half of its population, he noted.

Governor Balochistan said that welfare institutions have a key role in backward societies, and the spirit of people associated with these institutions is worthy of praise.

He said that we are proud of all those political and social figures who serve humanity. He said that it is your great achievement to be the voice of the unvoiced people of society and convey the problems and difficulties faced by them to the rulers.

Wali said that along with education, the importance of learning modern skills is increasing, so we must take concrete steps for the functioning of technical and industrial institutions. Governor Balochistan assured that he would provide all possible support on his behalf.

