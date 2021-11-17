UrduPoint.com

Governor Urges To Ensure Mobile Service In Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said that the importance of mobile service in improving the cash distribution system and making it accessible to the victims of the recent Harnai earthquake could not be ignored.

He urged all public and private sector mobile operators to ensure the provision of mobile service in all areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation comprising representatives of various mobile companies at Governor House Quetta here.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha lamented that even in the 21st century, there are still no mobile towers in many areas from Gwadar to Zhob where the people are deprived of the facility of messaging.

He also appreciated the service and performance of private cellular companies throughout the country andespecially in Balochistan.

