Governor Urges To Equip Youth With Modern Education, Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday urged all Chairman Boards and their officials to support and guide the youth in learning scientific sciences, modern skills.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Chairman Boards and their officials under the leadership of Chairman IBCC Islamabad Prof. Sharaf Ali Shah at Governor House Quetta.

Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Chairman board Balochistan Ijaz Baloch and Shamsullah Kakar were also present on this occasion.

While welcoming the chairman boards and officials who came to the provincial capital Quetta from all over the country, Governor Balochistan said that we have got golden opportunities to benefit from their knowledge and experience and from time to time such visits would strengthen our mutual relations.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan said in order to adapt to the modern demands of the ever-changing world and to set our new national goals, we are in dire need of the support and guidance of enlightened people in modern science and philosophy.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that our full cooperation in equipping the youth of Balochistanwith modern education and skills.

