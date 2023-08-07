Open Menu

Governor Urges To Equip Youth With Modern Skills

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Governor urges to equip youth with modern skills

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar in a meeting with Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Prof. Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch said on Monday that there is a dire need of youth having technical skills as well as huge opportunities to play their role for the country's social and economic progress.

Governor said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important to enhance the number of skilled people in the province.

During the meeting, the University's performance, teaching methods, modern skills and future plans were discussed, said a news release.

On that occasion, Governor Balochistan said that there is an urgent need to strengthen the bridge between academia and the industries sector according to their social needs.

"In that regard, we have to introduce Livestock Management and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology departments in Mir Chakar Khan University, Sibi." Governor Balochistan said that the students of Harnai and Ziarat will benefited from the rehabilitation and restoration of twin cities Sibi and Harnai railway line.

Governor Balochistan while appreciating Vice Chancellor Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Professor Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch and his tireless efforts said that there are great expectations from the high ups of public sector universities and we can realize the dream of an educated Balochistan with joint efforts.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Governor Progress Sibi Harnai Ziarat All From

Recent Stories

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

41 minutes ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

55 minutes ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

1 hour ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

2 hours ago
Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

3 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

4 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan