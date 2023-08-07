Governor urges to equip youth with modern skills

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar in a meeting with Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Prof. Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch said on Monday that there is a dire need of youth having technical skills as well as huge opportunities to play their role for the country's social and economic progress.

Governor said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important to enhance the number of skilled people in the province.

During the meeting, the University's performance, teaching methods, modern skills and future plans were discussed, said a news release.

On that occasion, Governor Balochistan said that there is an urgent need to strengthen the bridge between academia and the industries sector according to their social needs.

"In that regard, we have to introduce Livestock Management and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology departments in Mir Chakar Khan University, Sibi." Governor Balochistan said that the students of Harnai and Ziarat will benefited from the rehabilitation and restoration of twin cities Sibi and Harnai railway line.

Governor Balochistan while appreciating Vice Chancellor Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Professor Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch and his tireless efforts said that there are great expectations from the high ups of public sector universities and we can realize the dream of an educated Balochistan with joint efforts.