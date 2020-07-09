Governor urges to focus on quality of education for interest of student future

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said that the university is not only an educational institution but also an effective and reliable means of protection for future generations.

He said it was my responsibility after becoming a member of the Senate of the University, therefore, it is imperative that we all work together to raise the standard of higher education in the province saying that promote a healthy learning environment and enlighten the minds of the youth with the light of modern science.

The Governor expressed these views while presiding over the Senate session of the University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar at Governor House Quetta.

Vice Chancellor of Khuzdar Engineering University Prof.

Dr. Ehsan Kakar, Vice-Chancellor of Lasbela University Prof. Dr. Dost Baloch, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS University Farooq Bazai, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Nasrullah Jan and other senators were present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai while talking to the senators of Khuzdar University of Engineering and Technology said that higher educational institutions of the province have been put on path sustainable development and stability due to our special attention on them.

The administrative and teaching affairs and practices of Khuzdar Engineering University were also discussed in detail in the Senate session and several important decisions were taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the participants present in the meeting.