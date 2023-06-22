Governor urges to strengthen govt institutes for achieving good governance goal

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Governor of Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urged to strengthen all the government institutions to achieve the goal of good governance.

He expressed these views while addressing the 97th Police Passing Out Parade held here on Wednesday.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Commandant PTC, Dr Farhan Zahid, and Deputy Commandant Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan lauded the efforts of the police department regarding the establishment of sustainable peace in the province and the protection of life and property of the people are worthy of praise.

He said, "The management of solar systems is very important for uninterrupted power supply to the Police Training College." "We are proud of our police soldiers and we value their every sacrifice," he said.

Due to the sacrifices of the police martyrs, today we are enjoying an atmosphere of peace and freedom." "We will never leave the heirs of martyred police alone," he added.