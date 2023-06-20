UrduPoint.com

Governor Urges UNHCR To Provide Facilities To Local Populations Affected By Refugees' Arrival

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refugees' arrival

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the refugee problem was a global issue and its solution should also be at the world level

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the refugee problem was a global issue and its solution should also be at the world level.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of World Refugee Day in Quetta.

UNHCR chief Mandana Amiri, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman and Commissioner Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib were also present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor also appreciated the efforts of the UNHCR for the rehabilitation and the assistance of the Afghan refugees.

Therefore, international aid organizations should also take concrete measures for the relief of the local populations, he maintained.

He emphasized on UNHCR that it was your responsibility to provide education, health and other basic facilities to the local populations affected by the arrival of refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Governor said that the majority of the people of Balochistan were suffering from severe poverty and unemployment was also common, so UNHCR was implementing projects to train youth in refugee camps.

Projects to teach such advanced skills should also be started for the local population. Referring to the decline of the country's economy, he said.

He said that due to the lack of resources and employment, our poor people, even engineers and doctors, were forced to go abroad for employment, a painful example of which was the recent capsizing of a boat in the sea of Greece.

In the end, he appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the various items presented by the children and distributed commemorative shields among the participants.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan World Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Education Greece From Refugee UNHCR Employment

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

12 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

12 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

12 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

19 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

16 minutes ago
 PM lauds Pakistani powerlifter Solangi for winning ..

PM lauds Pakistani powerlifter Solangi for winning four medals in Special Olympi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.