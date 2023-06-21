Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refugees' arrival

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the refugee problem was a global issue and its solution should also be at the world level.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of World Refugee Day in Quetta.

UNHCR chief Mandana Amiri, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman and Commissioner Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib were also present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor also appreciated the efforts of the UNHCR for the rehabilitation and the assistance of the Afghan refugees.

Therefore, international aid organizations should also take concrete measures for the relief of the local populations, he maintained.

He emphasized on UNHCR that it was your responsibility to provide education, health and other basic facilities to the local populations affected by the arrival of refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Governor said that the majority of the people of Balochistan were suffering from severe poverty and unemployment was also common, so UNHCR was implementing projects to train youth in refugee camps.

Projects to teach such advanced skills should also be started for the local population. Referring to the decline of the country's economy, he said.

He said that due to the lack of resources and employment, our poor people, even engineers and doctors, were forced to go abroad for employment, a painful example of which was the recent capsizing of a boat in the sea of Greece.

In the end, he appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the various items presented by the children and distributed commemorative shields among the participants.