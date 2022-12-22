UrduPoint.com

Governor Urges Universities To Ensure Transparency In Appointments To Avoid Litigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Thursday urged the public sector universities to uphold merit and transparency during appointments and administrative affairs to avoid litigation and legal complications.

Addressing the senate meeting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here, he said that universities should focus more on education and character building of youth instead of wasting energies on unnecessary matters, litigation, and court cases.

"We are not all against each other, but the common goal of all of us is to strengthen the higher educational institutions and maintain the educational quality and prestige of these institutions of higher education besides providing a best educational environment to students," he remarked.

The Governor said SBBWU was providing modern education to the women of the entire province including Peshawar in the best educational environment which was commendable.

He said that he has great respect for educational institutions and expects that all the valuable time and attention of the universities should be focused on imparting quality education as well as training the younger generation.

In the Senate meeting, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed presented the report of the University Syndicate regarding the action plan on the inquiry report of the Governor Inspection Team regarding recruitment irregularities in the varsity.

It was decided on the occasion that a sub-committee of the Senate would review all aspects of the report submitted by the University Syndicate to the Senate and give its decision within 14 days.

Under the chairmanship of Secretary of Higher Education Department Dawood Khan, the sub-committee would include Vice Chancellor SBBWU, Additional Secretary Governor Saiful islam, and representatives of the Finance Department and Establishment Department.

Vice Chancellor SBBWU Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed, Justice (R) Mrs. Irshad Qaiser, Higher Education Commission representative Dr. Rasool Jan, Principal Secretary to Governor Mahmood Hasan, Secretary Higher Education Department Daud Khan, Additional Secretary Finance Department, Additional Secretary Other members of the Senate including the Department of Establishment participated in the meeting.

