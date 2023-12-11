Open Menu

Governor Urges Universities To Focus On Research & Development Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Governor urges universities to focus on research & development activities

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has highlighted the critical importance of education focused on modern technology along with mental development and training of youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has highlighted the critical importance of education focused on modern technology along with mental development and training of youth.

He emphasized that educated youth need to research the proper utilization of the province's natural resources.

The governor expressed these views as the chief guest at the 16th Annual Convocation of the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology. During the event, degrees were awarded to 337 male and female students, with

68 outstanding students received gold medals.

Governor Ghulam Ali announced 80 scholarships for students from the merged district's region to support their education.

In his address, Governor Ghulam Ali stated that education must be aligned with the vision and research of students for the progress and prosperity of the province.

He urged universities to promote new research for increased production, industrial and commercial development, and the eradication of unemployment.

He emphasized the adoption of new technology not only for farmers but also for the correct use of natural resources.

The governor praised the achievements of successful students, parents, and faculty members.

He encouraged students to face challenges in practical life, stating that successful nations are those who think about

the future and conduct research. The governor emphasized that youth are the future of the country and called for their guidance in the right direction.

He urged universities to promote new research for the advancement of national production, and industrial and commercial development to help in the elimination of unemployment.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Male Progress Ghulam Ali Gold Event From

Recent Stories

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

10 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

10 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

10 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

10 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

14 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

14 minutes ago
UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

9 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

16 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

16 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

16 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

16 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan