Governor urges universities to focus on research & development activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has highlighted the critical importance of education focused on modern technology along with mental development and training of youth.

He emphasized that educated youth need to research the proper utilization of the province's natural resources.

The governor expressed these views as the chief guest at the 16th Annual Convocation of the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology. During the event, degrees were awarded to 337 male and female students, with

68 outstanding students received gold medals.

Governor Ghulam Ali announced 80 scholarships for students from the merged district's region to support their education.

In his address, Governor Ghulam Ali stated that education must be aligned with the vision and research of students for the progress and prosperity of the province.

He urged universities to promote new research for increased production, industrial and commercial development, and the eradication of unemployment.

He emphasized the adoption of new technology not only for farmers but also for the correct use of natural resources.

The governor praised the achievements of successful students, parents, and faculty members.

He encouraged students to face challenges in practical life, stating that successful nations are those who think about

the future and conduct research. The governor emphasized that youth are the future of the country and called for their guidance in the right direction.

He urged universities to promote new research for the advancement of national production, and industrial and commercial development to help in the elimination of unemployment.