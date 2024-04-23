Governor urges young doctors to serve humanity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, has emphasized that serving the suffering humanity should be the purpose and goal of young doctors.

He addressed the 8th Convocation of Gandhara University, Peshawar, as a special guest.

He mentioned that young doctors will bring innovation and improvement to the field of medicine.

The Governor highlighted that to completely eradicate diseases, it's essential to utilize one's education effectively, adding that as new diseases emerge globally, new treatment methods are being introduced.

"I hope our young doctors will make a name for themselves in society by contributing to the eradication of diseases," he said.

"It should be your commitment to improve the conditions of hospitals and provide every possible medical facility to patients," he urged.

He emphasized that the young generation should set their goals for success in their respective fields.

The Governor added that today's youth are adept with modern technology, as it has made education, including medical education, more accessible across all fields.

He mentioned that both Federal and provincial governments are investing heavily in the future of the youth.

At the end of the ceremony, he commended the organizers of Gandhara University, particularly the administrators of Kabir Medical College, for providing quality medical education.