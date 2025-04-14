Governor Urges Youth Empowerment, Collective Action For Provincial Progress
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 10:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday emphasized the need for collective action to bring progress to the province, saying that “We must not wait for a messiah, but work together to transform the condition of our province.”
He said this while addressing the fifth anniversary ceremony of the Center of Learning Law and business (CLLB) in Peshawar as chief guest.
The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, lawyers, and the head of the institution, Dilawar Khan.
In his speech, Governor Kundi highlighted the immense potential of the province, calling it a cradle of talent.
He praised the contributions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s lawyers and judges in establishing a strong reputation in the legal field.
He stressed the importance of youth participation across all sectors and said that effective guidance and mentorship are essential for national development.
He also encouraged dialogue among the younger generation, saying it was crucial to help them understand national and regional issues.
“We cannot change our neighbors,” the Governor remarked, “but we must learn to coexist through mutual understanding.”
Referring to Afghanistan’s situation, he said that global powers often invade the country but retreat in defeat, leaving behind weapons that are later used in terrorist attacks within Pakistan.
Governor Kundi voiced concerns about the lack of rightful returns to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite its significant contribution of oil, gas, and electricity to the country. He called for serious discussions on the Provincial Finance Commission and urged youth involvement in these dialogues.
The Governor also advocated for women’s empowerment and reiterated that the doors of the Governor House are open to the youth.
“These students are the future lawyers, judges, and bureaucrats,” he said, while commending Dilawar Khan for his leadership and extending best wishes to the CLLB.
The event concluded with an optimistic message for the youth, calling them the key drivers of the province's and the nation’s future.
APP/ash/
