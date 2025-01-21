Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urged the youth to develop a strong character in order to reclaim the nation's lost prestige

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urged the youth to develop a strong character in order to reclaim the nation's lost prestige.

Addressing the 23rd convocation of Government College University here on Tuesday, he regretted the fact the country's image was tarnished globally by some irresponsible individuals.

He urged students to showcase exemplary character and actions, earning Pakistan a positive reputation worldwide.

"A degree is not enough; character building is equally crucial for our youth," he emphasized, while addressing the convocation ceremony.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that institutions like Government College University are the face of Pakistan and should be further improved. He said that the poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other great personalities studied from this institution. He said that the students who graduated from here have achieved a prominent position in various fields at the global level and have become a source of pride for Pakistan. He said that apart from the academic field, the GC University has also been a pioneer in extracurricular activities.

The Governor of Punjab said, "We all have to work together to elevate this institution further."

Addressing the students, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said, "Today is a memorable moment in your life. This is the time for you to celebrate your achievements, reflect on your hard work and accept the opportunities and challenges ahead." He said that the students should play a positive role for society and humanity. The Governor of Punjab said, "If Pakistan exists, then we are, without it we are nothing. You are the future of Pakistan and you have to play a positive development of our beloved homeland."

As many as 3078 students were awarded medals, roll of honor and degrees in the convocation, 86 scholars were awarded PhD while 735 students were awarded MPhil degrees. In the second day’s session, students were awarded medals and roll of honor for their excellent performance in curricular and co-curricular activities.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah gave away medals to the students.