UrduPoint.com

Governor Visits Bahadurabad Food Street

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Governor visits Bahadurabad food street

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday visited Bahadurabad food street and interacted with the citizens.

He said, 'I am grateful to the people for the title of people's Governor.' The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices. He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor house in the whole holy month of Ramzan.

The Governor said that he would visit every place and met the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Visit Sunday Market

Recent Stories

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Int ..

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

1 hour ago
 Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Z ..

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s achievements in AI and data man ..

2 hours ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.